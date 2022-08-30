Pitcairn Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,607 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in LHC Group by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,271,000 after buying an additional 94,177 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group Stock Performance

LHCG stock opened at $162.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.89. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $188.59.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

