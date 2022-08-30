Pitcairn Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Avient were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Avient by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 23,726 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Avient by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Avient by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Avient by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avient alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Avient Trading Down 1.5 %

AVNT opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average is $46.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Avient’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avient Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

About Avient

(Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

See Also

