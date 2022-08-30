Pitcairn Co. Grows Stock Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,618,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 717,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 126,013 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,716,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,340,000 after purchasing an additional 304,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KOS opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.89. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $8.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.49.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 58.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director Roy A. Franklin sold 20,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $147,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KOS. Berenberg Bank raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.87.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

