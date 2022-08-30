Pitcairn Co. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pitcairn Co. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,996,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,996,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 968,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,124,247. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $333.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.19 and its 200-day moving average is $322.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

