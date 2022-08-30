Pitcairn Co. Has $833,000 Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,356 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIO. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 5,350 ($64.64) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of RIO opened at $59.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.39. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $84.69.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $2.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.