Pitcairn Co. Has $883,000 Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Saia were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Saia Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $215.78 on Tuesday. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $745.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.26 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Saia from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup set a $212.00 price target on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 13,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.17, for a total value of $3,358,297.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,512,005.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 13,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.17, for a total value of $3,358,297.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,512,005.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.92, for a total transaction of $2,528,354.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,845 shares of company stock valued at $9,625,657 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

