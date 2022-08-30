Pitcairn Co. Has $921,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,080 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $43.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $43.01 and a one year high of $55.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.02.

Insider Activity

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

