Pitcairn Co. Invests $775,000 in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,661 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.40.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $462.54 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $531.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.83.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

