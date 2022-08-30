Pitcairn Co. Purchases 337 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,812,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MCK. Argus cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McKesson Trading Up 1.7 %

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total value of $1,455,794.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,272 shares in the company, valued at $23,598,096.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,455 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,916. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $363.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.47. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $193.89 and a 12 month high of $375.23.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

