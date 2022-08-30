Pitcairn Co. Raises Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,843 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 9,140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 325,097 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $96,784,000 after buying an additional 21,450 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,898 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,741,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,963,000 after buying an additional 29,957 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Stephens lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $251.85 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $217.00 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

