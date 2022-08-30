Pitcairn Co. Reduces Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,027,000 after buying an additional 41,627 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 630,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,765,000 after buying an additional 140,776 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,863,000 after buying an additional 56,879 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.8% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 476,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,756,000 after purchasing an additional 57,870 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $136,542.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,537.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMN opened at $102.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.92. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.26.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Further Reading

