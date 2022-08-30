Pitcairn Co. Reduces Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 377.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in LHC Group by 47.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group Stock Up 0.2 %

LHC Group stock opened at $162.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.48, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.89. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $188.59.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.