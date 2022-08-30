Pitcairn Co. Reduces Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $224,986,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,429,000 after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $64,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,614,000 after buying an additional 408,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $165.36 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.52. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

