Pitcairn Co. Sells 1,108 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,068 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in eBay were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth $485,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 23.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in eBay by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,096 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in eBay by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 134,535 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Price Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.66. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $81.19.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.53%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.24.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.