Pitcairn Co. Sells 1,469 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,945 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Starbucks by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $84.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $120.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

About Starbucks



Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

