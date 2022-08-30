Pitcairn Co. Sells 2,303 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $349.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.50 and a 1-year high of $695.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.62.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. Barclays dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

