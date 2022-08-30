Pitcairn Co. Sells 42 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $380.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $330.58 and its 200 day moving average is $363.61.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

