Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Short Interest Down 23.6% in August

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the July 31st total of 9,240,000 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Playtika by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Playtika by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Playtika in the fourth quarter worth $524,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Playtika in the fourth quarter worth $596,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Playtika by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. 20.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Playtika alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on PLTK shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Playtika from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Playtika from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.42.

Playtika Price Performance

About Playtika

PLTK stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 17,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,830. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.25. Playtika has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.