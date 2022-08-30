PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.

PNM Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PNM Resources stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.47. 513,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,077. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $43.43 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.86.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.36 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Separately, Mizuho raised PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PNM Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 14.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the second quarter worth about $235,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the first quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter worth about $966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

