PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

PNM Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.39. 13,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,114. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.42. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.43 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.36 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 76.37%.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Institutional Trading of PNM Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 737,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,222,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 155,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

