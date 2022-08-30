PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

PNM Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

PNM Resources stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.47. 513,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,077. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.42. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $43.43 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.36 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.29%. PNM Resources’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PNM Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $966,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Recommended Stories

