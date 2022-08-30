PolkaBridge (PBR) Market Cap Achieves $4.61 Million

PolkaBridge (PBR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One PolkaBridge coin can now be bought for $0.0718 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular exchanges. PolkaBridge has a market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of PolkaBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PolkaBridge has traded down 19.1% against the dollar.

About PolkaBridge

PolkaBridge launched on January 22nd, 2021. PolkaBridge’s total supply is 76,263,907 coins and its circulating supply is 64,263,907 coins. PolkaBridge’s official Twitter account is @realpolkabridge.

Buying and Selling PolkaBridge

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaBridge is a decentralized application platform. One of PolkaBridge’s product is PolkaBridge DEX – a decentralized exchange that allows users to swap tokens on Polkadot to other ones on other blockchain platforms without any centralized organizations. In addition, with the smart farming mechanism, liquidity providers can earn rewards. “

