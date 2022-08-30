Popsicle Finance (ICE) Price Down 25.5% Over Last 7 Days

Popsicle Finance (ICE) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Popsicle Finance has a market capitalization of $4.31 million and $133,756.00 worth of Popsicle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Popsicle Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001634 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Popsicle Finance has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004902 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,404.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00135762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033315 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00079872 BTC.

Popsicle Finance Profile

Popsicle Finance is a coin. Popsicle Finance’s total supply is 11,248,229 coins and its circulating supply is 12,909,630 coins. Popsicle Finance’s official Twitter account is @PopsicleFinance.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popsicle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Popsicle Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Popsicle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

