Portion (PRT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $44.00

Portion (PRT) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last seven days, Portion has traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar. One Portion coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Portion has a market capitalization of $680,557.94 and approximately $44.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Portion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004908 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,381.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00135232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033364 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00080486 BTC.

Portion Profile

PRT is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,965,462 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Portion

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Portion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Portion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.