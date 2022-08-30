Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) PT Raised to $51.00 at Mizuho

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.83.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $52.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $57.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 67.54%.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $107,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at $758,096.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

