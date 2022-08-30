Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Position Decreased by Cross Creek Advisors LLC

Cross Creek Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,506 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock after selling 288,009 shares during the quarter. Poshmark comprises approximately 8.5% of Cross Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cross Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Poshmark worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Management XI L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,364,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,311,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Poshmark by 565.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,679,594 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $21,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,280 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Poshmark by 1.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 790,705 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its position in Poshmark by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 623,549 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 194,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Poshmark Stock Performance

POSH traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.73. 52,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,801. Poshmark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $842.95 million, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Poshmark

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.40 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,298 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $45,945.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Hans Tung sold 116,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $1,364,433.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,964.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $45,945.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,384 shares in the company, valued at $902,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,322 shares of company stock worth $2,320,361. Corporate insiders own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on POSH shares. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James cut Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Poshmark from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Poshmark to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Poshmark Profile

(Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.