Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Short Interest Update

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,700 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the July 31st total of 210,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Sidoti lowered Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Powell Industries Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ POWL traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.44. The company had a trading volume of 21,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,575. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32. Powell Industries has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $287.95 million, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powell Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 148.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 567,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 138,311 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 394,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 36,172 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

