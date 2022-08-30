Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.39-$2.59 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Primoris Services to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Primoris Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Primoris Services stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.71. 6,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,493. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $29.38.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.