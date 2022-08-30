Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Short Interest Update

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the July 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profire Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 32,185 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 69,884 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 110,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Profire Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Profire Energy stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 130,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,353. The stock has a market cap of $52.68 million, a P/E ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 0.82. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Profire Energy had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

