PROG (NYSE:PRG) Stock Price Up 2.6%

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) rose 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.37 and last traded at $19.25. Approximately 12,425 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 551,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stephens set a $21.00 price objective on PROG in a research note on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered PROG from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PROG from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average of $24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of PROG

In related news, insider Curtis Linn Doman acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Brian Garner acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.39 per share, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,960.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 53,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,243 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of PROG by 268.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the first quarter valued at $73,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in PROG in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in PROG by 141.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PROG

(Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.