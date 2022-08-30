Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 47,567 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,063,934 shares.The stock last traded at $7.48 and had previously closed at $7.75.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 299,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 45,632 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 30,651 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

