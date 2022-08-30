Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 47,567 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,063,934 shares.The stock last traded at $7.48 and had previously closed at $7.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.
Prospect Capital Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Prospect Capital Company Profile
Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.
