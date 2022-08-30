Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) CEO Sells $21,218.75 in Stock

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) CEO Gareth T. Joyce sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $21,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Proterra Price Performance

Shares of PTRA stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 916,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,600. Proterra Inc. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTRA. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Proterra by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 74,338 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Proterra in the fourth quarter worth about $3,300,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Proterra by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,161,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after acquiring an additional 713,519 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Proterra in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proterra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Proterra Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTRA. Barclays decreased their target price on Proterra from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Proterra from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Proterra from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Proterra in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Proterra from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.25 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

