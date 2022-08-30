Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) CEO Sells $21,218.75 in Stock

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) CEO Gareth T. Joyce sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $21,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Proterra Price Performance
Shares of PTRA stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 916,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,600. Proterra Inc. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTRA. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Proterra by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 74,338 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Proterra in the fourth quarter worth about $3,300,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Proterra by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,161,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after acquiring an additional 713,519 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Proterra in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proterra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Proterra Company Profile
Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Proterra (PTRA)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.