Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.19. The company had a trading volume of 32,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.33. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $124.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

