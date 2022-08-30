Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

PSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price target on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $367.33.

PSA stock opened at $340.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $292.32 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $326.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.14%.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $504,918.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,918.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $918,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,866,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Public Storage by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,248,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,134,000 after buying an additional 20,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

