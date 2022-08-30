PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.21-$2.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.39 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.00-$8.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PVH. OTR Global cut PVH to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut PVH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.64.

PVH traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.84. 1,560,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,593. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.34. PVH has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.03.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.36. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. PVH’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PVH will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 564.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in PVH by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in PVH by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 50,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in PVH by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after buying an additional 38,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in PVH by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 600,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,191,000 after buying an additional 27,019 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

