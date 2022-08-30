PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.21-$2.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.39 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.00-$8.00 EPS.

NYSE:PVH traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $62.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,593. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.34. PVH has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.36. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PVH will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.08%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PVH. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PVH from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded PVH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 564.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in PVH by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in PVH by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 50,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in PVH by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after buying an additional 38,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in PVH by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 600,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,191,000 after buying an additional 27,019 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

