QUAI DAO 1-Day Volume Tops $70,817.00 (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. QUAI DAO has a total market capitalization of $146,445.46 and $70,817.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, QUAI DAO has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002256 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00830013 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
QUAI DAO Coin Profile
QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO.
Buying and Selling QUAI DAO
