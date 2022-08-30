QUAI DAO 1-Day Volume Tops $70,817.00 (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. QUAI DAO has a total market capitalization of $146,445.46 and $70,817.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, QUAI DAO has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00830013 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUAI DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUAI DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

