Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) CFO Laurie L. Latham Sells 8,730 Shares

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) CFO Laurie L. Latham sold 8,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $61,197.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,061.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Quest Resource Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of QRHC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,853. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $76.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Resource in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,363,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Quest Resource by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Quest Resource by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 311,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Quest Resource by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 54,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC raised its position in Quest Resource by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 191,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

