Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.97 Million

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $14.97 million and approximately $896,522.00 worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.91 or 0.00014383 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 5,148,226 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

