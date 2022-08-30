Railgun Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week (RAIL)

Railgun (RAIL) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Railgun coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00003062 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Railgun has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Railgun has a market cap of $35.93 million and $320,035.00 worth of Railgun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004901 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,409.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004902 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00135578 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033341 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00080515 BTC.

About Railgun

RAIL is a coin. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. Railgun’s total supply is 57,500,000 coins. Railgun’s official Twitter account is @railgun_project.

Buying and Selling Railgun

According to CryptoCompare, “Railgun is a collection of smart contracts that verify zero-knowledge proofs, allowing users to make send or receive transactions without revealing any assets, amounts, or identities and interact with smart contracts such as those used for DEX trading, yield farming and other dApps (decentralized Apps), in much the same way. Telegram “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Railgun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Railgun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Railgun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

