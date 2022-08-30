Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Down 6.2% on Insider Selling

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) shares fell 6.2% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $31.74 and last traded at $32.05. 65,313 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,484,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.16.

Specifically, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Range Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank restated an “assumes” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.24.

Range Resources Stock Down 6.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 634,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.