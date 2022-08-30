Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after buying an additional 7,030,375 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,583,000 after buying an additional 2,244,470 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,191,000 after buying an additional 2,210,486 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $162,515,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.17. The stock had a trading volume of 48,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,645. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.51 and its 200 day moving average is $95.80. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

