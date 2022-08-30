Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) CFO Sells $41,883.00 in Stock

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $41,883.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, August 26th, Andrew Ahlborn sold 1,465 shares of Ready Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $20,217.00.

Shares of Ready Capital stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,434. Ready Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $16.56. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.68%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

RC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

