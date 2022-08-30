RealTract 24 Hour Volume Reaches $306.00 (RET)

RealTract (RET) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. RealTract has a total market cap of $325,470.86 and $306.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RealTract has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One RealTract coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,922.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005127 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004074 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002566 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00133956 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00033037 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00081531 BTC.
RealTract Profile
RealTract (RET) is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial. RealTract’s official website is realtract.network.
Buying and Selling RealTract
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for RealTract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealTract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.