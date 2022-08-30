RedstoneConnect (LON:REDS) Stock Price Down 2.2%

RedstoneConnect Plc (LON:REDS – Get Rating) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 101.25 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 101.25 ($1.22). 76,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 53,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.50 ($1.25).
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 101.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 101.25.
RedstoneConnect Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software, technology, and services in the smart buildings and commercial spaces market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Systems Integration, Managed Services, and Software. It offers smart solutions for offices, buildings, destinations, and cities.
