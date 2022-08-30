Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Relx in the first quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Relx by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 72.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Relx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.4443 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,650 ($32.02) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,805 ($33.89) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,763.00.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

