Renaissance Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Renaissance Capital LLC reduced its stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,498 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHNG. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,072,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,504,000 after buying an additional 989,782 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,239,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,919,000 after buying an additional 914,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,105,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,734,000 after buying an additional 654,316 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $13,405,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $12,418,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Change Healthcare Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CHNG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.67. 32,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422,531. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05. Change Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $25.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Change Healthcare

CHNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen set a $27.75 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

(Get Rating)

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.