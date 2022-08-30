Renaissance Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Renaissance Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,313 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 8.1% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 10.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.95. 13,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,019. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.54. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $61.59.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRVI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

