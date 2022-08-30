Renaissance Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Renaissance Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,799 shares during the period. Dynatrace comprises 1.2% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $743,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Dynatrace by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 20,368 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,665,000 after buying an additional 106,732 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 164,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $40,171.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,559.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the sale, the executive now owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,726 shares of company stock worth $624,677 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Stock Down 1.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of DT stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,705. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.36, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dynatrace to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.