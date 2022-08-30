Renaissance Capital LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Renaissance Capital LLC reduced its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 1,469.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Progyny by 21.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGNY stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.17. 5,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,808. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 89.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.86. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $68.32.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $666,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,916 shares in the company, valued at $13,529,502.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,735,430.55. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,438,124.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $666,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,916 shares in the company, valued at $13,529,502.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,289 shares of company stock worth $4,263,482. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

